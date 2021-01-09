Thorndike boy donates money made from snack stand to Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -For the last five years, a 12-year-old boy from Thorndike has been giving back to the community.

Cooper Wren and his family made the trip to Bangor on Friday to give the Anah Shriners a $1,500 check.

The money will go to the Shriners Hospital for Children -Boston Burn Unit.

Cooper helped run a snack stand at his local race track called Back40MX in Norridgewock.

“In a typical summer, the Back40MX has a total of 10 races. However, due to COVID-19, race season was cut short and Cooper was only able to work 4 races.”

He says during these races this summer - he sold baked goods for 50 cents and snowcones for one dollar.

That’s where he raised all the money for this effort.

Cooper Wren said, “Makes me feel gives me something to do. Something to look forward to every summer. I just have to thank everyone who’s ever bought stuff and helped me out with the snack shack and everything.”

Potentate Anah Shrine 2020, Tim Dutch, said, “I applaud Cooper and his work ethic and the Anah Shrine graciously accepts this and it will go to the Boston Burns and we are very pleased for all of the fundraising efforts and all who have donated to this.”

Cooper says his efforts have raised just under $7,000 in total in the last five years.

He says he’s looking to donate to this cause again next year.

