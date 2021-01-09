Some business owners say increase in minimum wage will negatively affect workers

MAINE (WABI) -

Twelve dollars and fifteen cents.

That’s how much minimum wage workers in the state of Maine will make now.

“Having a 15 cent minimum wage increase on January 1 is a heck of a lot more palatable than the minimum wage increase that we’ve had over the last three years, which was a dollar a year, so by comparison this one isn’t so bad, but it is one more thing on top of the pandemic and all the new rules and all the new procedures to deal with,” said Kim Lindlof.

Kim Lindlof oversees 600 plus businesses in 23 communities in the Central Maine area as the president of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

She says, business owners she works with aren’t worried for the most part about paying their employees 15 more cents.

They are concerned however, about what the pay bump will mean for them.

“I don’t know if having a 15 cent minimum wage increase is going to help is going to help minimum wage workers, because on the other end, they’re paying more for goods and services,” said Lindlof.

Lindlof says businesses are doing the best they can to accommodate their employees through the pandemic.

The increase in minimum wage is just another hurdle some businesses are facing.

“I think small businesses and the businesses in the region are really trying to do the right thing by their employees particularly right now with the pandemic, it’s really caused people to unite and work together as a team like never before,” says Lindlof

“We all want everybody to earn a livable wage, but not every occupation and every job is worthy of a higher wage,” she added.

