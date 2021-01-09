Advertisement

Senator Angus King to appear on CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’

Senator King will be on ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday.
(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Sunday evening after NFL coverage, CBS's '60 Minutes' will air a profile of Senator Angus King.

The Interviews for the segment took place in both Brunswick and Washington, D.C.

We’re told Senator King will share his vision on the state of partisan politics and a path forward to better serve the American people.

Here is King’s full statement:

“On Sunday, CBS News’ acclaimed magazine 60 Minutes will air a profile of Senator Angus King (I-Maine). Interviews for the segment were conducted in both Brunswick, Maine and Washington, D.C. by 60 Minutes correspondent Jon Wertheim, and will share Senator King’s vision on the state of partisan politics and a path forward to better serve the American people.

The episode will air on CBS this Sunday evening, immediately following the NFL playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.”

