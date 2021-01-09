Senator Angus King to appear on CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Sunday evening after NFL coverage, CBS’s ’60 Minutes’ will air a profile of Senator Angus King.

The Interviews for the segment took place in both Brunswick and Washington, D.C.

We’re told Senator King will share his vision on the state of partisan politics and a path forward to better serve the American people.

Here is King’s full statement:

