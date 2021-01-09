Advertisement

Penobscot Theatre Company offers virtual winter theater classes

Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor is gearing up for its virtual winter classes.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor is gearing up for its virtual winter classes.

This season, they’re offering four different classes.

Classes include a Dramatic Academy Playhouse- a fun and physical class of games designed to get kids ages four to twelve moving.

Winter Classes

Happy New Year! We can't wait to get 2021 started with our Winter Classes, starting January 11th. Take a look at our lineup below! Registration and pricing available online: https://www.penobscottheatre.org/.../teen-and-adult-classes/

Posted by Penobscot Theatre Company on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

There’s also a new innovative class combining film appreciation, special effect makeup basics, and performance.

And, there’s a class that helps teens experience musical theatre in a new way.

“We found some wonderful instructors who found a way to put together a virtual performance and virtual voice lessons so you can feel a part of a musical. So, we’ve had to sort of feel out what our students need based on their reactions to our classes in the past,” said Ben Layman, Director of Education at Penobscot Theatre Company.

Each class can take about 15 students.

To register visit their website.

