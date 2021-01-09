Max Linn holds protest of Governor Mills pandemic response in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Former senate candidate Max Linn was in Augusta today to refute Governor Mills efforts to combat Coronavirus.

Linn and a group of supporters were out front of the Maine State House to protest COVID-19 lockdowns and mask mandates brought forth by Mills.

The event only saw a handful of supporters show up.

Maine Capitol Police say they were aware of the event ahead of time.

Governor Mills was aware of the event as well, but declined to comment.

Linn says he is open to a civil discussion with the Governor if she is willing.

”I call on governor mills to say, let’s have a civil discourse, I would love that on live tv, to say here’s her standpoint, and I feel her intent is good, as my intent is good, we just see things through different colored glasses, where we feel the lockdowns are really hurting the small businesses, that cannot be denied,” said Linn.

Linn says he has no further events planned at this time.

