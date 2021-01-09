Maine State Police looking for tips on D.C. rioters

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Investigators from Maine State Police are helping law enforcement in Washington, D.C. identify who stormed the United States Capitol building on Wednesday.

Dozens of people are expected to face federal charges in connection with the violence that erupted when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

According to a Facebook post by the agency, MSP has received multiple tips related to the identity of some individuals believed to have been part of the crowd that pushed their way through police lines and into the U.S. Capitol.

It was unclear if any of the tips sent to MSP were identifying suspects who are from Maine.

State police have referred anyone looking to make a tip to their email tip line and the Washington D.C. Metro Police.

