Advertisement

Maine State Police looking for tips on D.C. rioters

It was unclear if any of the tips sent to MSP were identifying suspects who are from Maine.
Maine state police
Maine state police(other)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Investigators from Maine State Police are helping law enforcement in Washington, D.C. identify who stormed the United States Capitol building on Wednesday.

Dozens of people are expected to face federal charges in connection with the violence that erupted when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021

According to a Facebook post by the agency, MSP has received multiple tips related to the identity of some individuals believed to have been part of the crowd that pushed their way through police lines and into the U.S. Capitol.

It was unclear if any of the tips sent to MSP were identifying suspects who are from Maine.

State police have referred anyone looking to make a tip to their email tip line and the Washington D.C. Metro Police.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 8
Maine sees deadliest day of pandemic with 41 deaths, 789 new cases
Twin City Dental vandalized by graffiti
Bangor dentistry vandalized by graffiti for third time in less than a month
Maine's earned paid leave law is now in effect.
Maine’s earned paid leave begins
Versant Power Suspicious Package
Authorities investigate suspicious package at Versant Power in Bangor
Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 9
Maine CDC reports six new coronavirus-related deaths, 617 cases

Latest News

File image
Water main break will close road for several hours in Sabattus
Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.
Husson University Begins Courses on COVID-19 Vaccine
Max Linn holds protest of Governor Mills pandemic response in Augusta
Maine's minimum wage increased to $12.15 on January 1st.
Some business owners say increase in minimum wage will negatively affect workers
Source: AP
Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day