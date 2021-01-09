Advertisement

Maine marijuana shops report brisk business despite pandemic

Maine is now home to 15 marijuana stores.
Sales began in October as the pandemic was worsening in the state and around the country.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine marijuana shops are reporting brisk business even though the state’s rollout of legal marijuana sales has been muted compared with others because of the coronavirus pandemic.

State authorities report sales have exceeded $4 million and dozens of new businesses are in the pipeline.

Maine is now home to 15 marijuana stores, 16 cultivation facilities and nine product manufacturing facilities that have active licenses.

The state approved the first six active licenses in September.

Dozens more licenses are in various places along the pipeline.

Source: AP
