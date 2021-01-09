Advertisement

Maine CDC reports six new coronavirus-related deaths, 617 cases

This, as total cases top 29,000 in Maine.
Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 9
Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 9(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another six Mainers have died as a result of coronavirus.

New deaths were reported in four Maine counties.

York County and Aroostook County each reported two new deaths.

Cumberland County and Hancock County each reported one new death.

No additional information regarding the new deaths were released Saturday.

Deaths jump to 432.

The Maine CDC is reporting 617 new cases Saturday.

The total number of cases is now 29,019.

Confirmed cases topped 24,000 overnight, for a total of 24,218.

Breaking it down by county:

Cumberland is reporting the most new cases with 152.

York County has 138 new cases, while Penobscot County is reporting 86 new cases.

Six of Maine’s 16 counties saw an increase in double-digit cases.

The Maine CDC says 52,324 coronavirus vaccinations have been given out in Maine.

That number is being broken down into first and second doses.

47,656 people received the first shot, while 4,668 have received the second.

