Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Each year on January 9th, the country takes a moment to recognize our men and women in blue.
It’s all part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
This day was established to thank and show support to our local law enforcement officers who protect and serve.
U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank released this statement to Maine Law Enforcement Partners:
Other law enforcement agencies took to social media Saturday to thank Mainers for their support.
NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY
Please take time this Saturday, January 9th, 2021 to show your appreciation to the law enforcement professionals by:
- Wear blue in support of law enforcement
- Send a card or letter of support to your local police department, county sheriff, tribal or state agency
- Tell an officer “Thank You”
- Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media
- Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement
- Turn your social media channel blue
- Fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, or anywhere a ribbon can be tied
