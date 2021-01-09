Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Each year on January 9th, the country takes a moment to recognize our men and women in blue.

It’s all part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

This day was established to thank and show support to our local law enforcement officers who protect and serve.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank released this statement to Maine Law Enforcement Partners:

“I write in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Now more than ever, it is important to acknowledge those who wear a uniform, preserve the peace, and maintain law and order. Your doing so enables us to enjoy the liberties we cherish, and that the rest of the world envies. All too often, rather than thanks for providing these services, law enforcement is met with suspicion and distrust, and subjected to second-guessing and criticism. Every day, Maine police officers, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and other law enforcement officers leave their homes and their loved ones to protect the rest of us. They don’t know what dangers they may encounter. There is no guarantee that they will return home safely. These days, we ask even more. In addition to your law enforcement duties, you and your colleagues are required to perform the roles of drug treatment provider, paramedic, mental health professional, crisis interventionist, and domestic violence counselor. So, thank you and your brothers and sisters in uniform, for all you do.”

Other law enforcement agencies took to social media Saturday to thank Mainers for their support.

Tomorrow, January 9th, 2021 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Please take a moment to pray for those who... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 8, 2021

NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY “Across the country on January 9, citizens take the lead on National Law... Posted by Aroostook County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 9, 2021

We would like to thank the men and women of the East Millinocket Police Department for their dedication and sacrifice to... Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

It's one of those days that someone deemed National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. There seem to be a couple... Posted by Bangor Maine Police Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Please take time this Saturday, January 9th, 2021 to show your appreciation to the law enforcement professionals by:

Wear blue in support of law enforcement

Send a card or letter of support to your local police department, county sheriff, tribal or state agency

Tell an officer “Thank You”

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media

Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement

Turn your social media channel blue

Fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, or anywhere a ribbon can be tied

