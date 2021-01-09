Advertisement

Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Source: AP
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Each year on January 9th, the country takes a moment to recognize our men and women in blue.

It’s all part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

This day was established to thank and show support to our local law enforcement officers who protect and serve.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank released this statement to Maine Law Enforcement Partners:

Other law enforcement agencies took to social media Saturday to thank Mainers for their support.

Tomorrow, January 9th, 2021 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Please take a moment to pray for those who...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 8, 2021

NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY “Across the country on January 9, citizens take the lead on National Law...

Posted by Aroostook County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 9, 2021

We would like to thank the men and women of the East Millinocket Police Department for their dedication and sacrifice to...

Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

It's one of those days that someone deemed National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. There seem to be a couple...

Posted by Bangor Maine Police Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Please take time this Saturday, January 9th, 2021 to show your appreciation to the law enforcement professionals by:

  • Wear blue in support of law enforcement
  • Send a card or letter of support to your local police department, county sheriff, tribal or state agency
  • Tell an officer “Thank You”
  • Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media
  • Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement
  • Turn your social media channel blue
  • Fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, or anywhere a ribbon can be tied

