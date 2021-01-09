Increasing Clouds This Morning, Mainly Cloudy For The Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure will push to our south throughout the day, today. This system will not impact us as we’re going to see some sunshine to start the day, especially in the southern parts of the state. As we head through the morning hours, clouds will start to increase with mainly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s statewide. A dry night is expected as well. Lows will fall back to the teens and lower 20s across the region.

High pressure will slowly build back into the region and skies will turn mainly sunny to end the weekend, on Sunday. Highs will run in the 20s to low 30s. With high pressure in control to start next week, the dry weather pattern will continue into early next week. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 20s and lower 30s. Tuesday will be much of the same, partly cloudy with highs running in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A little more in the way of clouds possible, call it partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day Wednesday. Highs will be very similar, in the low to mis 30s for much of the state. The next shot that we have for any precipitation across the state would likely be late next week, around the Friday timeframe.

Today: Some sunshine to start, clouds will increase during the morning and afternoon. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early with decreasing clouds late. Lows will fall back to the teens and lower 20s. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a couple degrees cooler. Highs will run in the 20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.