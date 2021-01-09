Advertisement

Husson University Begins Courses on COVID-19 Vaccine

The courses will help train pharmacists and interns in proper administration of the vaccine
Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.
Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is doing it’s part to train the healthcare community for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After receiving national approval, the university has begun special nationally approved courses designed to train licensed pharmacists or interns in how to properly administer the vaccine.

Two courses are available, one a six hour course focused specifically on administering the vaccine, while the other is a twenty hour course based around the proper use of vaccines and how to deal with emergencies.

The university says that the courses will play a vital role in the effort to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible.

”So, pharmacists have been involved with immunizing for a long time,” explained Dr. Kelsie Snow, an Assistant Professor with Husson’s School of Pharmacy. “The need for immunization is so large right now that really getting technicians involved with that is going to exponentially increase the number of people that can be involved with that effort.”

Husson hopes to offer the courses at least twice a month, though they are willing to work with local pharmacies and resources to ensure they are easily accesible to those who need them.

