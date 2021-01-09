Advertisement

Google bans Parler from app store

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The social media app Parler, known to be popular among conservatives, has been banned from the Google Play store.

Google says postings in the app have incited violence in the U.S. In light of the public safety threat and the attack at the Capitol, they’re suspending the app’s listings until it addresses the issues.

The company demands apps have policies in place to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

The decision marks a blow to President Donald Trump’s supporters, many of whom use the Parler platform.

Apple has also reportedly threatened to remove Parler from its app store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 8
Maine sees deadliest day of pandemic with 41 deaths, 789 new cases
Twin City Dental vandalized by graffiti
Bangor dentistry vandalized by graffiti for third time in less than a month
Maine's earned paid leave law is now in effect.
Maine’s earned paid leave begins
Versant Power Suspicious Package
Authorities investigate suspicious package at Versant Power in Bangor
Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 9
Maine CDC reports six new coronavirus-related deaths, 617 cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
File image
Water main break will close road for several hours in Sabattus
Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.
Husson University Begins Courses on COVID-19 Vaccine