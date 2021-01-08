Advertisement

Variably Cloudy This Afternoon, Snow Showers Likely North

By Todd Simcox
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A disturbance moving across Northern and Eastern Maine this afternoon and evening will bring some snow showers to the state this afternoon mainly areas north of Bangor. Sunshine will give way to some increasing clouds elsewhere. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket to Danforth northward will have a chance for a coating to 1″ of accumulation through evening so roads could be a bit slippery in spots across the north today. High temperatures will be in low to mid-20s north and upper 20s to mid-30s elsewhere this afternoon. Snow showers will exit the area early tonight followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the upper teens to mid-20s for nighttime lows.

High pressure to our west will give us a prolonged, quiet stretch of weather keeping any storminess to our south through the middle of next week. Our weekend forecast looks good with a mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday and a little more sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Monday and Tuesday look good with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures remaining above average as highs reach the upper 20s to mid-30s both days.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely north, increasing clouds elsewhere. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket to Danforth northward could see a coating to 1″ of accumulation by evening. Highs between 25°-35°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 17°-24°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 27°-34°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s.

