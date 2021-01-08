UMaine women’s hockey series altered after a presumptive positive COVID-19 case

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s hockey had its weekend series with Holy Cross is being changed due to a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in the Black Bears’ program.

According to Dan Demerit Executive Director, “All members of the women’s ice hockey team are in quarantine. Contact tracing and additional testing are underway.”

Hockey East released a schedule update on the series this evening.

Friday, January 8 Maine at Holy Cross (Women) – Will not be played

Saturday, January 9 Maine at Holy Cross (Women) - Will not be played.

