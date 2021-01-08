Penobscot Theatre Company to debut original children’s series Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for something new and exciting to watch in the new year with your kiddos, look no further than Penobscot Theatre Company.

The company is releasing five, 15-minute episodes of ‘Mr. Ben’s Playhouse.’

The series follows, long-time actor and director of Education at Penobscot Theatre Company, Ben Layman.

Layman says this series is a mix of Mister Rogers and Pee Wee’s Playhouse.

Each episode will focus on an important theatre lesson, which is applicable far beyond the stage.

“They focus on basic acting skills. We have sort of a basic acting skills lesson every time. But, it’s really the equivalent of watching one of those fun Saturday morning shows. There’s a lot of ‘Muppet’ influence to I think in the whole thing. So, it’s something adults and kids can watch together versus just a straight kid show,” explained Layman.

The first episode debuts Saturday morning.

You can watch by purchasing a subscription.

