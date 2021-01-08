Officials implore Mainers to find a doctor in 2021

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Current vaccination numbers encompass the continuation of Phase 1A of the state’s rollout.

As things progress and the vaccines become more readily available to the general public we’re told ways to get vaccinated will expand, too.

In the coming months people should be able to get a vaccine through their primary care provider.

Not everyone has a PCP.

State officials say if that is the case, now is the time to get one.

“It is really important that as we go into this year people do have coverage,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “Not just for the vaccine but also for potentially getting COVID-19. Force or if there is a challenge in getting healthcare because of the difficulties in traveling during COVID-19. For all those reasons, get covered.”

If you want to know more about what is available to affordable health coverage for Maine, click here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.