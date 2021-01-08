Man sought by Caribou police after being shot by homeowner
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police are searching for a man who may be injured after being shot at by a homeowner.
Around noon on Thursday, authorities received a call from a woman saying she shot at a man after an attempted assault.
The woman told police she didn’t know who the man was.
The suspect reportedly left in a Black Ford pickup. It has a black visor above the windshield.
He’s described as a white man with longer, dark hair, a mustache and facial scruff.
He was wearing a blue Ford baseball cap at the time.
The man may have a gunshot wound to the left shoulder area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
