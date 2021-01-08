Advertisement

Man sought by Caribou police after being shot by homeowner

He’s described as a white man with longer, dark hair, a mustache and facial scruff.
He’s described as a white man with longer, dark hair, a mustache and facial scruff.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police are searching for a man who may be injured after being shot at by a homeowner.

Around noon on Thursday, authorities received a call from a woman saying she shot at a man after an attempted assault.

The woman told police she didn’t know who the man was.

The suspect reportedly left in a Black Ford pickup. It has a black visor above the windshield.

He’s described as a white man with longer, dark hair, a mustache and facial scruff.

He was wearing a blue Ford baseball cap at the time.

The man may have a gunshot wound to the left shoulder area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 8
Maine sees deadliest day of pandemic with 41 deaths, 789 new cases
Twin City Dental vandalized by graffiti
Bangor dentistry vandalized by graffiti for third time in less than a month
Maine's earned paid leave law is now in effect.
Maine’s earned paid leave begins
Versant Power Suspicious Package
Authorities investigate suspicious package at Versant Power in Bangor
Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 9
Maine CDC reports six new coronavirus-related deaths, 617 cases

Latest News

File image
Water main break will close road for several hours in Sabattus
Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.
Husson University Begins Courses on COVID-19 Vaccine
Max Linn holds protest of Governor Mills pandemic response in Augusta
Maine's minimum wage increased to $12.15 on January 1st.
Some business owners say increase in minimum wage will negatively affect workers
Source: AP
Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day