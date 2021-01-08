Man sought by Caribou police after being shot by homeowner

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police are searching for a man who may be injured after being shot at by a homeowner.

Around noon on Thursday, authorities received a call from a woman saying she shot at a man after an attempted assault.

The woman told police she didn’t know who the man was.

The suspect reportedly left in a Black Ford pickup. It has a black visor above the windshield.

He’s described as a white man with longer, dark hair, a mustache and facial scruff.

He was wearing a blue Ford baseball cap at the time.

The man may have a gunshot wound to the left shoulder area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

