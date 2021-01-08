Advertisement

Maine Youth Fish & Game Association holding ‘virtual’ winter camp

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST
MAINE (WABI) - The pandemic forced Maine Youth Fish and Game Association to cancel summer camp, but winter camp is still a go, at least virtually.

Each Monday through February, organizers will post a different outdoor activity on its Facebook page.

Kids can then get pictures and videos of themselves doing that activity to send back to Youth Fish and Game.

At the end of February, every child who participated will be entered into a drawing to win a lifetime fishing license.

“The kids that have come up through this program, they love it too,” said Winter Camp Director Adam Regan. “So we don’t want to just leave them high and dry this winter. We want to be able to give them something fun to so, and something to help the parents during this tight stretch where they’re home with their kids all the time.”

To find out what the weekly camp activity is and how to send your photos and videos, visit Maine Youth Fish and Game Association on Facebook.

