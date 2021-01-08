Maine sees deadliest day of pandemic with 41 deaths, 789 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks exactly two weeks from Christmas and just like officials predicted, COVID-19 is spiking in Maine.

The Maine CDC reported 41 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state Friday, more than doubling the previous single-day record of 20.

There are 789 new cases of COVID-19, which also breaks the previous single-day record of 746.

The additional deaths reported since Thursday’s update are:

A woman in her 80s from York County

A woman in her 90s from Aroostook County

A man in his 80s from Aroostook County

A man in his 70s from Cumberland County

A man in his 70s from Penobscot County

A woman in her 70s from York County

Other additional deaths included in today’s cumulative count result from review of vital records. Deaths occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 28, 2020. They are:

A woman in her 70s from Androscoggin County

A woman in her 80s from Androscoggin County

A man in his 90s from Androscoggin County

A woman in her 80s from Aroostook County

A woman in her 90s from Aroostook County

A woman in her 90s from Aroostook County

A man in his 50s from Aroostook County

A man in his 70s from Aroostook County

A man in his 80s from Aroostook County

A man in his 70s from Cumberland County

A man in his 70s from Franklin County

A man in his 80s from Franklin County

A woman in her 80s from Hancock County

A woman in her 90s from Hancock County

A woman in her 90s from Hancock County

A woman in her 90s from Hancock County

A woman in her 90s from Hancock County

A man in his 90s from Hancock County

A woman in her 60s from Kennebec County

A woman in her 80s from Kennebec County

A man in his 70s from Kennebec County

A man in his 90s from Kennebec County

A woman in her 80s from Oxford County

A woman in her 80s from Oxford County

A woman in her 90s from Oxford County

A man in his 60s from Oxford County

A man in his 70s from Oxford County

A woman in her 90s from Penobscot County

A man in his 80s from Penobscot County

A man in his 70s from Washington County

A woman in her 70s from York County

A woman in her 90s from York County

A woman in her 90s from York County

A woman in her 90s from York County

A man in his 80s from York County

Sagadahoc, Knox, Waldo, Lincoln and Piscataquis are the only counties not reporting any new deaths.

Deaths jump to 426.

The total number of cases is now 28,407.

Confirmed cases are approaching 24,000.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 8 (WABI)

There have been 630 new cases reported in Penobscot County since Christmas, including another 29 today.

Kennebec County has reported 575 new cases in the last two weeks, Aroostook County nearly 350.

