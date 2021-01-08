Maine men’s hockey falls at Vermont, 4th straight loss
Four players scored for Maine in the loss
BURLINGTON, VT (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey tried to climb out of a 3-1 hole but ended up falling at Vermont 5-4 in the opening game of their weekend series in Burlington.
The Black Bears got goals from four different players in the game. Levi Kleiboer scored an equalizer in the first on the power play. Down a pair of goals Lynden Breen would poke in a tally to make it a one goal game after one.
Maine didn’t score in the 2nd, trailed by two in the third, when freshman Tristan Poissant scored his first career goal to make it 4-3. The Black Bears gave up the eventual game winning goal 20 seconds later.
Maine would get one more in the final minute from Jakub Sirota to make it 5-4 but suffered their 4th straight loss falling to 0-4-1.
“We didn’t play nearly well enough the first two periods,” said UMaine head coach Red Gendron, “The game started at 1 today, we probably needed to start at one instead of a little bit after that. That’s essentially what happened and needs to be corrected.”
They will try to do that tomorrow when they face the Cats again at 1 PM.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.