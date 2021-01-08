Maine men’s hockey falls at Vermont, 4th straight loss

BURLINGTON, VT (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey tried to climb out of a 3-1 hole but ended up falling at Vermont 5-4 in the opening game of their weekend series in Burlington.

Four goals from four different Black Bears today!



Puck drop 1:00 pm tomorrow, see ya then!#BlackBearNation | #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/FakQo9fuRP — Maine Men’s Ice Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) January 8, 2021

The Black Bears got goals from four different players in the game. Levi Kleiboer scored an equalizer in the first on the power play. Down a pair of goals Lynden Breen would poke in a tally to make it a one goal game after one.

Maine didn’t score in the 2nd, trailed by two in the third, when freshman Tristan Poissant scored his first career goal to make it 4-3. The Black Bears gave up the eventual game winning goal 20 seconds later.

Maine would get one more in the final minute from Jakub Sirota to make it 5-4 but suffered their 4th straight loss falling to 0-4-1.

“We didn’t play nearly well enough the first two periods,” said UMaine head coach Red Gendron, “The game started at 1 today, we probably needed to start at one instead of a little bit after that. That’s essentially what happened and needs to be corrected.”

They will try to do that tomorrow when they face the Cats again at 1 PM.

