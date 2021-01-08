Advertisement

Maine CDC clarifies deaths reported Friday, majority from December

The Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus-related deaths.
Friday marks exactly two weeks from Christmas - and just like officials predicted, COVID-19 is...
Friday marks exactly two weeks from Christmas - and just like officials predicted, COVID-19 is spiking in the state.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks exactly two weeks from Christmas and just like officials predicted, COVID-19 is spiking in the state.

The Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state Friday, more than doubling the previous single-day record.

Deaths jump to 426.

There are 789 new cases of COVID-19 -- that too, a single-day record.

The total number of cases is now 28,407.

Confirmed cases are approaching 24,000.

While those numbers are staggering, the head of the Maine CDC did clarify information about them during this Friday’s briefing.

Six of the people who passed away with the virus did so in the last 48 hours.

The rest of the deaths happened in December.

“After reviewing cases of death reports from vital records overdue past few weeks we are identifying these 35 individuals whose death and not been otherwise report to us directly but upon our investigation were found to be COVID associated,” said Dr. Nirav Shah.

As for new cases in each county, 29 more are reported in Penobscot County Friday.

There have been 630 new cases there overall since Christmas.

Kennebec County has reported 575 new cases in the last two weeks, Aroostook County nearly 350.

