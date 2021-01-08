Advertisement

Increasing Clouds Today, Snow Showers Possible Mainly North

By Todd Simcox
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A disturbance is forecast to move into the state today bringing us increasing clouds from north to south as the day progresses. The disturbance will bring snow showers into northern areas from late morning through the afternoon and evening. Areas from Millinocket to Greenville northward will have a chance for a coating to 1″ of accumulation through evening so roads could be a bit slippery in spots across the north today. High temperatures will be in low to mid-20s north and upper 20s to mid-30s elsewhere this afternoon. Snow showers will exit the area early tonight followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the upper teens to mid-20s for nighttime lows.

High pressure to our west will give us a prolonged, quiet stretch of weather keeping any storminess to our south through the middle of next week. Our weekend forecast looks good with a mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday and a little more sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Monday and Tuesday look good with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures remaining above average as highs reach the upper 20s to mid-30s both days.

Today: Increasing clouds. Snow showers possible from late morning through the evening mainly across the north. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward could see a coating to 1″ of accumulation by evening. Highs between 25°-35°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 17°-24°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 27°-34°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s.

