Half of Northern Light Health employees vaccinated against COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Northern Light Health said Thursday that they have vaccinated at least half of their employees against COVID-19, with some workers receiving their second dose this week.

Dr. James Jarvis talked about the challenges the health care group has faced recently.

“Counting out 10 to 14 days after the end of New Year’s we will start to see that spike again,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said Northern Light Health is caring for more than 100 COVID-19 patients throughout their hospitals and some through home care.

“We are more challenged actually by staffing those than by the number of beds themselves,” Jarvis said.

He added that Northern Light has vaccinated 50% of their staff, which includes 6,500 employees and an additional 500 people who either have privileges at their hospitals or are other health care workers.

Jarvis said the majority of COVID-19 vaccine that is delivered is used within a week of its arrival.

“These vaccines are incredibly fragile once we take it out of the freezer, reconstitute and draw it up. We need to use these vaccines in a matter of hours. We have not wasted a single dose, because we have made sure there was someone there to be ready if someone is not available,” Jarvis said.

He said that very few people are declining the vaccine. Jarvis said one of the biggest issues is the supply of vaccines.

Pfizer and Moderna, the two companies with emergency authorization in the United States, have ramped up production.

Jarvis said Northern Light ordered a much higher shipment of doses for next week compared to last week.

“We have the capacity to vaccinate more individuals than we are doing currently. We are ready and prepared to do so,” Jarvis said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.