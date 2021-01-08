Grist Mill Bridge in Hampden reopens to traffic

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A new version of the Grist Mill Bridge in Hampden opened to traffic this week.

It’s been under construction since last April.

The original structure, built in 1950, consisted of three steel beam bridges built on top of one another.

AIT Bridges in Brewer replaced all of them with a new bridge made up of five composite beams.

They’re are designed to last 100 years, at least 30 years longer than the average steel bridge.

The new bridge is part of a project that includes reconstruction and paving work on an almost two-mile stretch of Route 1A.

The total cost is $8.9 million.

