Evening Snow Showers Possible, Variably Cloudy Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak upper-level trough brought parts of the state a few snow showers this afternoon and evening, especially across the north. As we head through the night, skies will generally turn partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will fall back to the upper teens to mid 20s throughout the region.

Saturday, we’re looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies as an area of low pressure works off well to our southeast. Highs tomorrow will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. High pressure will slowly build back into the region and skies will turn mainly sunny to end the weekend, on Sunday. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees. With high pressure in control to start next week, the dry weather pattern will continue into early next week. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 20s and lower 30s. Tuesday will be much of the same, partly cloudy with highs running in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Tonight: A snow shower possible early, especially north. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the region. Lows will fall back to the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a couple degrees cooler. Highs will run in the 20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.