Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid Maine looking for mentors

The “One-to-One in 2021” is part of National Mentoring Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the agency’s current volunteers.(Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine is kicking off the New Year with a recruitment effort to match 30 waiting Littles with adult mentors.

They’re also looking to train another 70 college and high school students to serve as “Virtual Bigs” to mentor area youth.

The “One-to-One in 2021” is part of National Mentoring Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the agency’s current volunteers.

They’re also sharing their stories to help recruit new mentors from throughout midcoast, eastern and central Maine.

“Connection is so incredibly important, and that’s what we support,” said Mae Slevinski, BBBS of Mid Maine’s Program Manager. “That’s what we provide. It’s not just for the Bigs and the Littles, it’s for the families involved too. So definitely reach out now. Don’t wait.”

“To watch somebody grow, mature, and watch them become somebody else... you’re taking an active part in that and you become a part of their life,” added Chris Paradis, who has been a Big Brother since 2017. “It’s really an awesome feeling.”

For more information or to sign up to become a Big Brother or Big Sister, visit bbbs.midmaine.org.

