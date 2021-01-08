Bangor reduces bus service amid shortage of drivers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor’s bus system is reducing service because there are not enough drivers.

As a result, the Community Connector has had to scale back operations.

Now instead of three buses on the Capehart route - there’s only two, and it’s operating on a Saturday schedule.

That’s effective every day until the end of February.

Bangor’s Bus Superintendent, Laurie Linscott, explained, ”The bus is an hourly service instead of a 90-minute service. Everybody is being reached, everything is still going, it’s just less frequent I guess because the three busses are down to two busses.”

For more information on the changes, you can visit the city’s website.

