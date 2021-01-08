Bangor dentistry vandalized by graffiti for third time in less than a month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the third time in less than a month, Twin City Dental in Bangor has been vandalized by graffiti.

The vandalism took place in back of the building, and on their dumpster.

The owner says she first noticed the graffiti on December 23rd.

She said it has happened two more times since but is unsure what days it happened.

A window in back of the building that nests a security camera was also spray painted over twice.

”I wish they wouldn’t do it again, that’s about it, I don’t know what the signals are for, I don’t know what they’re saying,” said Louise King, who owns Twin City Dental.

King has notified police.

We’re told the investigation is being handled by officers in the patrol division.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.