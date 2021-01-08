Advertisement

2020 ties for warmest year on record

The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.
The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - 2020 is tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record.

This is according a press release to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The group also notes 2010 through last year was the warmest decade in history.

Although the Northern Hemisphere had higher-than-usual temperatures in 2020, sections of the Southern Hemisphere experienced below-average temperatures.

That was due to La Nina conditions that emerged during the latter half of the year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 8
Maine sees deadliest day of pandemic with 41 deaths, 789 new cases
Twin City Dental vandalized by graffiti
Bangor dentistry vandalized by graffiti for third time in less than a month
Maine's earned paid leave law is now in effect.
Maine’s earned paid leave begins
Versant Power Suspicious Package
Authorities investigate suspicious package at Versant Power in Bangor
Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 9
Maine CDC reports six new coronavirus-related deaths, 617 cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
File image
Water main break will close road for several hours in Sabattus
Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.
Husson University Begins Courses on COVID-19 Vaccine
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered