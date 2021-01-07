Weigh in on downtown Bangor in annual survey

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -There’s a new survey all about downtown Bangor.

The goal is to get feedback from those who go there.

The annual survey is a way for city officials to find out how the general public feels about the area.

They say this year they have questions they’ve never asked before since changes were put in place this summer amid the pandemic.

Questions about the parklettes setup for outside dining and road closures to help businesses are on the survey.

”Gauging that kind of wide community feel is really important to making sure we meet our goals and that we really are addressing the general feeling of where downtown is and where downtown is going because it is growing and evolving at a rather remarkable pace,” said Betsy Lundy, Downtown Coordinator.

The results will be presented to Bangor City Council and go towards a 2021 work plan.

