Advertisement

Weigh in on downtown Bangor in annual survey

The annual survey is a way for city officials to find out how the general public feels about the area.
The results of the survey will be presented to Bangor City Council and go towards a 2021 work...
The results of the survey will be presented to Bangor City Council and go towards a 2021 work plan.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -There’s a new survey all about downtown Bangor.

The goal is to get feedback from those who go there.

The annual survey is a way for city officials to find out how the general public feels about the area.

They say this year they have questions they’ve never asked before since changes were put in place this summer amid the pandemic.

Questions about the parklettes setup for outside dining and road closures to help businesses are on the survey.

”Gauging that kind of wide community feel is really important to making sure we meet our goals and that we really are addressing the general feeling of where downtown is and where downtown is going because it is growing and evolving at a rather remarkable pace,” said Betsy Lundy, Downtown Coordinator.

The results will be presented to Bangor City Council and go towards a 2021 work plan.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home

Latest News

Waterville Area Humane Society
Humane Society Waterville Area in need of dog beds
A local nonprofit says they've never seen generosity like they did this past holiday season.
Penquis says community generosity was extraordinary this holiday season
A friend of the Hood family says the little boy is showing positive signs of improvement.
Update on Waterville toddler recovering in Portland after being shot
Community members start a GoFundMe for the Hood family.
Friends helping Waterville family involved in shooting accident