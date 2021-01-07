Advertisement

W.A. Bean & Sons named among best in nation by Food and Wine magazine

Top 100 Butcher Shops and Meat Markets in the nation.
Top 100
Top 100
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor based W.A Bean & Sons recognized as one of the best in the nation at what they do.

We visited their facility tp see them in action.

“This is what separates us from the big dogs,” explained Marketing Director Sean Smith on a tour of the facility. “From step one to the last step, you know what I mean, step A-Z everything is done by hand.”

Food and Wine magazine recently listed WA Beans & Sons among the top 100 Butcher Shops and Meat Markets in the nation.

“It’s great for us obviously.” said President, David Bean. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work and a lot of years and for us to be recognized as a great thing. It wasn’t something we applied for or even knew that it was coming.”

“The social media aspect of it was really great to be recognized by them on their website,” said Smith. “They have a very high publication number. We got some really great feedback from across the country so far from it.”

Like everyone else they’ve adapted amid the pandemic - a larger focus on curbside pick ups.

“We do still have wholesale business food service and restaurants that are still operational,” explained Smith. “Not all business restaurants are up and operational like they were but there are still some that are clicking.”

“In the beginning they wanted anything that they could get because people were very worried that the total food supply chain would break down and they weren’t going to be able to get anything,” said Bean.

Things calmed and got back to normal. Hot dogs remain their biggest seller. And those orders are still coming in, just in different ways.

“We did see a big uptick in our retail,” said Bean. “Of course the same time you saw the food service or restaurant business really drop off. It all evened out for the most part. Business has been about the same as it was the year before just kind of a little bit different as far as our clientele.”

