Unemployment claims again on the rise in Maine

Unemployment claims are on the rise in Maine (stock photo)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial claims for state unemployment are once again on the rise.

The Maine Department of Labor reports nearly 4,000 claims were filed for state aid during the week ending January 2nd. That is the second-highest single-week total in more than seven months.

The MDOL reports another 250 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). That program was recently extended through the additional COVID-19 relief legislation.

Continued claims for state and federal aid are also trending upwards.

About 15,400 weekly certifications were filed for state aid, with 16,000 filed under PUA. In addition, 9,200 weekly certifications were filed for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Jan. 2
