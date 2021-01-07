Strong Elementary School goes into lockdown after man attempts to force his way in

STRONG, Maine (WABI) - The Strong Elementary School went into lockdown this morning after police say a man attempted to force his way inside.

Police say 27-year-old Christian Richards of Strong was banging on windows and threatening staff at the school.

School officials called 911 before the school was placed in lockdown for an hour.

Police arrested Richards and charged him with Terrorizing.

