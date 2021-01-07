King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office

WASHINGTON D.C. - (WABI) -Two members of Maine’s congressional delegation are calling on Vice President Mike Pence to consider using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

Senator Angus King and Representative Chellie Pingree have joined a number of other lawmakers asking for that in light of the insurrection Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

Angus King says, “President Trump’s fomenting of yesterday’s insurrection of the Capitol was a deeply disturbing abdication of his Constitutional obligations and raises serious concerns about the coming thirteen days. The 25th Amendment was added to our Constitution to address situations in which a president is incapacitated or otherwise unable to perform his or her duties. This clause is not up to Congress; it must be invoked by the Vice President and the President’s Cabinet. Taking this unprecedented step is a grave constitutional responsibility that should not be taken lightly; however, given the actions of the President over the last several days and concern about additional impulsive actions that could endanger the country between now and January 20th, I think this step is one that the Vice President and the Cabinet should consider. As they do so, they should weigh not only the current danger to the country but the consequences that may come to bear if they choose inaction.”

Pingree said in a video message on Thursday, “We need to remove this president, we need to have a new president, and our democracy needs to start over.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.