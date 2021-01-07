Advertisement

King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office

Senator Angus King and Representative Chellie Pingree have joined a number of other lawmakers asking for that in light of the insurrection Wednesday on Capitol Hill.
(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. - (WABI) -Two members of Maine’s congressional delegation are calling on Vice President Mike Pence to consider using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

Senator Angus King and Representative Chellie Pingree have joined a number of other lawmakers asking for that in light of the insurrection Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

Angus King says, “President Trump’s fomenting of yesterday’s insurrection of the Capitol was a deeply disturbing abdication of his Constitutional obligations and raises serious concerns about the coming thirteen days. The 25th Amendment was added to our Constitution to address situations in which a president is incapacitated or otherwise unable to perform his or her duties. This clause is not up to Congress; it must be invoked by the Vice President and the President’s Cabinet. Taking this unprecedented step is a grave constitutional responsibility that should not be taken lightly; however, given the actions of the President over the last several days and concern about additional impulsive actions that could endanger the country between now and January 20th, I think this step is one that the Vice President and the Cabinet should consider. As they do so, they should weigh not only the current danger to the country but the consequences that may come to bear if they choose inaction.”

Pingree said in a video message on Thursday, “We need to remove this president, we need to have a new president, and our democracy needs to start over.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home

Latest News

The Community Connector has had to scale back operations due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Bangor reduces bus service amid shortage of drivers
Police lights background
Officials investigate crash in Corinna
The latest in breast health technology will help give area women early detection and accurate...
Northern Light Health Blue Hill offering 3-D mammography
‘MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid Response’ is a facilitative group for those with services to...
MDI citizens form pandemic aid group