Senator Collins speaks on Senate floor after U.S. Capitol violence

Senator Collins is reacting to what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Collins released the following statement Wednesday evening.

“The lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill Wednesday was a dangerous, shameful, and outrageous attack on our democracy. But this attack will not deter Congress from performing our constitutional duty. We will affirm the certified results of the presidential election,” Collins said.

Senator Collins says she was on the senate floor when all of this happened.

She’s calling the violence an “attack on our democracy.”

“There’s just no excuse for this,” Collins said. “This is the equivalent of an insurrection. This is not the way we do things in America where we’ve always prided ourselves on a peaceful transfer of power.”

She says this will not hinder them from doing their job and certifying the election results.

“Wednesday evening, U.S. Senator Susan Collins spoke on the Senate floor in support of Congress’ certification of the Electoral College votes:

“Mr. President, let me begin my remarks tonight by expressing my heartfelt gratitude to the members of the law enforcement community and the National Guard, whose hard work and courage made it possible for us to resume our deliberations Wednesday night.

“We returned to this chamber tonight, undeterred by the violence we witnessed and strengthened in our determination to fulfill our constitutional duty.”

“The Constitution is the foundation of our American democracy, and the Constitution is what must guide our decisions on the presidential election.”

“The process the Constitution sets forth for electing Presidents through the Electoral College is straightforward: The people vote. Electors are chosen. The Electors vote. Then Congress counts the Electors’ votes. That final step in the process is why we have convened today.

“Counting the votes of the electors – a function that the 12th Amendment assigns to Congress – is an administrative and largely ceremonial act. Our job is simply to count the votes certified by each state. Nothing more. We should not attempt to usurp the roles of the voters, the states, or the Electoral College.

“The American people have done their job, turning out in record numbers to vote in the midst of a frightening pandemic. Indeed, as a percentage of the voting-eligible population, the turnout was the highest in 120 years.

“Similarly, in the midst of this pandemic, hundreds of election officials and volunteers have done their job, staffing polling places and faithfully counting, and often recounting, votes.

“The states have done their job by certifying the election results.

“Now, Mr. President, I’ve heard the proponents of these objections raise questions about whether the various states conducted their elections properly.

“When disputes over elections arise, candidates are able to appeal to our legal system, not Congress, for recourse.

“In the two months since the 2020 election, the President’s lawyers and allies have had the opportunity to make their arguments and challenge election results before the courts.

“Notably, every one of nearly 60 lawsuits that they brought forward has been rejected. In fact, the Supreme Court has twice refused to hear their election challenges.

“We must abide by these rulings. The time has now come for Congress to do its job. We should affirm the certified results of each state by counting the votes of their electors.

“Altering the results of the Electoral College would set a terrible precedent in which the party in control of Congress could override the will of the voters, and overrule our courts, to unilaterally choose the next President. One Senator attempted such a maneuver after the election in 2004, and the Senate overwhelmingly rejected that effort. The Senate has demonstrated by its vote tonight that it will follow that precedent and do so again.

“I will continue to vote to reaffirm the foundation of our democracy – the Constitution of the United States – and I will reject these challenges to the Electoral College.”

Also on Wednesday,” U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Angus King (I-Maine) joined Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Mark Warner (D-VA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) and Tom Reed (R-NY-23) to release the following statement on the violence at the U.S. Capitol:

“The behavior we are witnessing in the U.S. Capitol is entirely un-American. This is not a peaceful protest – this is an insurrection. These individuals should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The American people can rest assured that we will finish our work, certify the results of the 2020 election, and ensure a peaceful transition of power. Our democracy is stronger than the destructive behavior of any mob and will survive Wednesday’s egregious behavior.”

