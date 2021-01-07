Penquis says community generosity was extraordinary this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A local nonprofit says they’ve never seen generosity like they did this past holiday season.

Penquis President and CEO Kara Hay says thanks to our community, they exceeded their ‘Christmas is for Kids’ goals.

Each year, they put out a call for folks to sponsor families in need and help them with presents for under the tree.

Hay says they were able to help more than 1,200 children.

They even have funding left over for next year.

Hay says at a time when so many have been impacted by the pandemic, this has been truly incredible.

”Our community has never made us more happy or been more generous. We had individuals literally sponsor 50 children, and we have businesses rallying their employees to give. It was simply fantastic,” she says.

Hay urges anyone who needs help to reach out to them.

You can also still give back.

They’re always collecting donations for things like their heating oil assistance program.

They’re also still collecting coats for people of all ages.

You can drop coats off at Gold Star Cleaners locations.

Hay also says federal renters assistance will soon be available for this month.

