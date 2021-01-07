Advertisement

Penquis says community generosity was extraordinary this holiday season

Penquis President and CEO Kara Hay says thanks to our community, they exceeded their ‘Christmas is for Kids’ goals.
A local nonprofit says they've never seen generosity like they did this past holiday season.
A local nonprofit says they've never seen generosity like they did this past holiday season.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A local nonprofit says they’ve never seen generosity like they did this past holiday season.

Penquis President and CEO Kara Hay says thanks to our community, they exceeded their ‘Christmas is for Kids’ goals.

Each year, they put out a call for folks to sponsor families in need and help them with presents for under the tree.

Hay says they were able to help more than 1,200 children.

They even have funding left over for next year.

Hay says at a time when so many have been impacted by the pandemic, this has been truly incredible.

”Our community has never made us more happy or been more generous. We had individuals literally sponsor 50 children, and we have businesses rallying their employees to give. It was simply fantastic,” she says.

Hay urges anyone who needs help to reach out to them.

You can also still give back.

They’re always collecting donations for things like their heating oil assistance program.

They’re also still collecting coats for people of all ages.

You can drop coats off at Gold Star Cleaners locations.

Hay also says federal renters assistance will soon be available for this month.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home

Latest News

Waterville Area Humane Society
Humane Society Waterville Area in need of dog beds
The results of the survey will be presented to Bangor City Council and go towards a 2021 work...
Weigh in on downtown Bangor in annual survey
A friend of the Hood family says the little boy is showing positive signs of improvement.
Update on Waterville toddler recovering in Portland after being shot
Community members start a GoFundMe for the Hood family.
Friends helping Waterville family involved in shooting accident