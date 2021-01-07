Partly Cloudy Tonight, A Few Snow Showers Possible Late Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will stay to our north and west tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the region. Lows will fall back to the upper teens to mid 20s.

A mostly dry day expected on Friday with partly cloudy skies. However, there is a little disturbance, an upper-level trough to our north throughout the day. This will likely swing through the state during the late afternoon and night tomorrow. With it will be the chance for some snow showers, especially across the northern parts of the state. There could be a coating to an inch in some parts of the state, mainly north. Highs will run in the 30s. Saturday, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies as an area of low pressure works off well to our southeast. Highs on Saturday will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. Partly to mostly sunny skies to end the weekend, on Sunday. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees. High pressure will build back in for the start of next week. The mainly dry pattern will likely continue. It will be a few degrees cooler, in the 20s for much of the state under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, lows will drop back to the teens to lower 20s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s. A few snow showers possible late in the day and at night, especially north. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a couple degrees cooler. Highs will run in the 20s.

