Northern Light Health Blue Hill offering 3-D mammography
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital has announced 3-D mammography is now available to the community.
The latest in breast health technology will help give area women early detection and accurate diagnosis. Research has shown that this digital technology has a higher success rate at detecting invasive breast cancers and reduces the number of false detections.
