MDI citizens form pandemic aid group

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - There’s a group of citizens on MDI that have taken helping others during the pandemic into their own hands instead of waiting for outside help.

‘MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid Response’ is a facilitative group. Anyone with services to offer can join and anyone who is in need of help can also. The aim of the group is to bring people together. Services can range from picking up groceries, donating clothing, or even just a phone call to help lessen the effects of isolation.

“I think it’s something that’s always important, to remember that we as a community have the ability to help one another,” said group member Olivia Erickson.

”We were thinking that maybe if these top-down efforts weren’t doing enough, then maybe it’s our responsibility to fill in the gaps,” added Ezra Sassaman.

For more information on the MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid group, visit their Facebook page.

