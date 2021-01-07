Maine’s earned paid leave begins

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine’s earned paid leave law is now in effect.

As of January 1st, 2021, eligible employees began accruing paid time off.

The law was enacted in 2019.

The Maine Department of Labor says the law includes around 85% of Maine workers.

It’s helping many people who did not have paid time off.

Employers with more than 10 employees are required to follow the statue.

There are some exemptions.

”Especially in this age of pandemic, it’s impossible for people to have that opportunity to take care of themselves and their families. We’re here to answer any questions or concerns,” said Mike Roland, Director, Bureau of Labor Standards.

To prepare for this, the labor department’s been working to educate and inform employees and employers.

You can call them directly at 623-7900.

Uou can also visit their website for a growing list of frequently asked questions.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.