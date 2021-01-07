Advertisement

Maine Warden Service urges safe snowmobile riding

Last year, the Warden Service registered more than 100,000 sleds in the state.
Maine Warden Service offers safety tips
Maine Warden Service offers safety tips(Storyblocks)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are among the many heading outside this winter, the Maine Warden Service wants you to be safe.

With people looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors and socially distance, there are many newcomers to things like snowmobiling.

Last year, the Warden Service registered more than 100,000 sleds in the state.

With that number likely to go up, it’s important to keep a few things in mind.

“Ride to the right of the trail, ride sober, and ride a reasonable speed as well,” said Mark Latti. “Those are the three main things. It’s a great family activity.”

Latti adds that for people interested, there are a variety of guide services in Maine that can take you out and help you acclimate to trail riding.

Renting one with a guided tour is also an option before making such a major purchase.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home

Latest News

The Community Connector has had to scale back operations due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Bangor reduces bus service amid shortage of drivers
Police lights background
Officials investigate crash in Corinna
The latest in breast health technology will help give area women early detection and accurate...
Northern Light Health Blue Hill offering 3-D mammography
‘MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid Response’ is a facilitative group for those with services to...
MDI citizens form pandemic aid group
King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office