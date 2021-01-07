Maine Warden Service urges safe snowmobile riding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are among the many heading outside this winter, the Maine Warden Service wants you to be safe.

With people looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors and socially distance, there are many newcomers to things like snowmobiling.

Last year, the Warden Service registered more than 100,000 sleds in the state.

With that number likely to go up, it’s important to keep a few things in mind.

“Ride to the right of the trail, ride sober, and ride a reasonable speed as well,” said Mark Latti. “Those are the three main things. It’s a great family activity.”

Latti adds that for people interested, there are a variety of guide services in Maine that can take you out and help you acclimate to trail riding.

Renting one with a guided tour is also an option before making such a major purchase.

