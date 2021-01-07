Advertisement

Maine vigil for peace held after violence in Washington

It was a short vigil at the First Congregational Church.
(WITN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Church leaders in South Portland held a vigil for peace Wednesday night in response to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

It was a short vigil at the First Congregational Church, but one of the participants said it was needed after seeing the clashes in Washington D.C.

About 20 members of the church and wider community stood together for a few minutes of silence. Many held candles and looked to each other for hope.

Pastor Cindy Maddox said everyone was praying for the future of the country.

“As people of faith, when we are afraid we pray. So, we gathered for minutes of candlelight and prayer. This was not a partisan event because this is not a partisan issue. It is about praying for our country and its well-being,” Maddox said.

Maddox said they prayed for a peaceful transition of power and healing for the country, which they said is needed amid a pandemic and the contentious election.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home

Latest News

The Community Connector has had to scale back operations due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Bangor reduces bus service amid shortage of drivers
Police lights background
Officials investigate crash in Corinna
The latest in breast health technology will help give area women early detection and accurate...
Northern Light Health Blue Hill offering 3-D mammography
‘MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid Response’ is a facilitative group for those with services to...
MDI citizens form pandemic aid group
King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office