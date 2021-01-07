Maine vigil for peace held after violence in Washington

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Church leaders in South Portland held a vigil for peace Wednesday night in response to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

It was a short vigil at the First Congregational Church, but one of the participants said it was needed after seeing the clashes in Washington D.C.

About 20 members of the church and wider community stood together for a few minutes of silence. Many held candles and looked to each other for hope.

Pastor Cindy Maddox said everyone was praying for the future of the country.

“As people of faith, when we are afraid we pray. So, we gathered for minutes of candlelight and prayer. This was not a partisan event because this is not a partisan issue. It is about praying for our country and its well-being,” Maddox said.

Maddox said they prayed for a peaceful transition of power and healing for the country, which they said is needed amid a pandemic and the contentious election.

