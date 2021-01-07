Maine to continue combating pest despite feds deregulation

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine forestry officials say they will continue to monitor for an invasive forest pest in the state despite new guidance from the federal government.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has long made efforts to slow the spread of the emerald ash borer, which is harmful to trees in the state.

Maine officials say the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has announced plans to deregulate the borer starting in mid-January.

The Maine forestry department said Wednesday it would use an emergency order to continue regulating the pest.

