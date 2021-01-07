Advertisement

Maine schools get more funding under COVID-19 stimulus

The funding is part of $81.9 billion for education the latest stimulus package approved by Congress
(Source: WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education is awarding more than $183 million to Maine’s K-12 schools as part of the latest federal coronavirus relief package.

The funding is part of $81.9 billion for education the latest stimulus package approved by Congress.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged educators this week to use the money to reopen schools, to measure and address learning loss, and to take other actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. She said there’s no reason so many schools remain closed and students “locked out.”

Schools have longer deadlines to spend the money, with the new funds available through Sept. 30, 2023.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home

Latest News

The Community Connector has had to scale back operations due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Bangor reduces bus service amid shortage of drivers
Police lights background
Officials investigate crash in Corinna
The latest in breast health technology will help give area women early detection and accurate...
Northern Light Health Blue Hill offering 3-D mammography
‘MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid Response’ is a facilitative group for those with services to...
MDI citizens form pandemic aid group
King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office