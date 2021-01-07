Maine schools get more funding under COVID-19 stimulus

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education is awarding more than $183 million to Maine’s K-12 schools as part of the latest federal coronavirus relief package.

The funding is part of $81.9 billion for education the latest stimulus package approved by Congress.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged educators this week to use the money to reopen schools, to measure and address learning loss, and to take other actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. She said there’s no reason so many schools remain closed and students “locked out.”

Schools have longer deadlines to spend the money, with the new funds available through Sept. 30, 2023.

