Maine salmon product company denies claims in lawsuit

A New York resident alleged in a lawsuit that Ducktrap River of Maine does not use sustainable practices despite labels affixed to the company’s salmon products
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine-based smoked salmon producer is defending itself against claims that its products are not sustainably produced.

Mowi ASA, a Norwegian company that operates Ducktrap through a subsidiary, denied the allegations in the lawsuit, saying its products are “sustainably and responsibly sourced.”

