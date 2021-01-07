Maine salmon product company denies claims in lawsuit
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine-based smoked salmon producer is defending itself against claims that its products are not sustainably produced.
A New York resident alleged in a lawsuit that Ducktrap River of Maine does not use sustainable practices despite labels affixed to the company’s salmon products.
Mowi ASA, a Norwegian company that operates Ducktrap through a subsidiary, denied the allegations in the lawsuit, saying its products are “sustainably and responsibly sourced.”
