Advertisement

Maine legislature, Senate and House leaders condemn violence

In a joint statement, Senate and House members said, "We support the rights of citizens to...
In a joint statement, Senate and House members said, "We support the rights of citizens to conduct peaceful protests, but condemn the destruction of property and violence in any form of protest."(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Maine legislature also reacted to the unrest in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

You can read their full statements below:

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash and Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, released the following statement in response to the events that took place in Washington D.C. today:

“Like most Americans, we watched aghast at what unfolded on the footsteps of our nation’s Capitol, as what started as protests against the certification of the electoral college results transformed into a violent mob storming the Capitol building. Let us be clear - this is not who we are as Americans and it certainly is not who we are as Mainers.

“As elected officials, who’ve taken an oath to serve and protect the Maine constitution, we are committed to protecting our democracy. As people who love this country, we believe in our government and believe in the U.S. Constitution. What happened today is completely unacceptable. Our prayers are for the safety of all the women and men in and around the U.S. Capitol and a swift resolution to this lawlessness.”

Senate and House Republican Leaders Speak Out:

Like most Americans, we watched with disappointment at what unfolded in our nation’s Capitol buildings. Let us be clear – this is not who we are as Americans and it certainly is not who we are as Mainers. We support the rights of citizens to conduct peaceful protests, but condemn the destruction of property and violence in any form of protest. All protests that lead to these types of results are completely unacceptable. Two years of violence and destruction under the cover of peaceful protests have left our nation outraged by this type of behavior. Clearly we must commit ourselves to following the rule of law and peacefully respecting those who disagree with us. As elected officials, who have taken an oath to serve and protect the Maine constitution, we are committed to protecting our democracy. As people who love this country, we believe in our government and believe in the U.S. Constitution. We firmly believe that violence is never the answer. Our prayers are for the safety of the Capitol Police and all the women and men in and around the US Capitol and a swift resolution to this chaos.  

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home

Latest News

The Community Connector has had to scale back operations due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Bangor reduces bus service amid shortage of drivers
Police lights background
Officials investigate crash in Corinna
The latest in breast health technology will help give area women early detection and accurate...
Northern Light Health Blue Hill offering 3-D mammography
‘MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid Response’ is a facilitative group for those with services to...
MDI citizens form pandemic aid group
King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office