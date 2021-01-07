Maine legislature, Senate and House leaders condemn violence

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Maine legislature also reacted to the unrest in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

You can read their full statements below:

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash and Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, released the following statement in response to the events that took place in Washington D.C. today:

“Like most Americans, we watched aghast at what unfolded on the footsteps of our nation’s Capitol, as what started as protests against the certification of the electoral college results transformed into a violent mob storming the Capitol building. Let us be clear - this is not who we are as Americans and it certainly is not who we are as Mainers.

“As elected officials, who’ve taken an oath to serve and protect the Maine constitution, we are committed to protecting our democracy. As people who love this country, we believe in our government and believe in the U.S. Constitution. What happened today is completely unacceptable. Our prayers are for the safety of all the women and men in and around the U.S. Capitol and a swift resolution to this lawlessness.”

Senate and House Republican Leaders Speak Out:

Like most Americans, we watched with disappointment at what unfolded in our nation’s Capitol buildings. Let us be clear – this is not who we are as Americans and it certainly is not who we are as Mainers. We support the rights of citizens to conduct peaceful protests, but condemn the destruction of property and violence in any form of protest. All protests that lead to these types of results are completely unacceptable. Two years of violence and destruction under the cover of peaceful protests have left our nation outraged by this type of behavior. Clearly we must commit ourselves to following the rule of law and peacefully respecting those who disagree with us. As elected officials, who have taken an oath to serve and protect the Maine constitution, we are committed to protecting our democracy. As people who love this country, we believe in our government and believe in the U.S. Constitution. We firmly believe that violence is never the answer. Our prayers are for the safety of the Capitol Police and all the women and men in and around the US Capitol and a swift resolution to this chaos.

