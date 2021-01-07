Maine Gun Safety Coalition offers safety advice

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Gun Safety Coalition wants to remind gun owners of the importance of safe storage.

This after a young boy was accidentally shot by a sibling in Waterville.

We spoke with the coalition’s Executive Director who says the best thing gun owners can do is to keep their firearms unloaded and in a locked safe.

He also says you should store the ammunition and gun separately.

If you don’t have a safe or lockbox, you could use a trigger lock.

“Part of what we do at the Maine Gun Safety Coalition is we give away free trigger locks to anyone who needs them,” said Geoff Bickford. “We’ve given away about 25,000 over the last few years. Anybody can contact us by emailing triggerlocks@MaineGunsafety.org and we’ll put one in the mail and give it to you the next day.”

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition is also working with lawmakers this legislative session to make some changes.

They would like to amend the child endangerment law to include the safe storage of firearms as a requirement.

