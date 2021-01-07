Advertisement

Maine Gun Safety Coalition offers safety advice

This after a young boy was accidentally shot by a sibling in Waterville.
The Maine Gun Safety Coalition wants to remind gun owners of the importance of safe storage.
The Maine Gun Safety Coalition wants to remind gun owners of the importance of safe storage.(WNDU)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Gun Safety Coalition wants to remind gun owners of the importance of safe storage.

This after a young boy was accidentally shot by a sibling in Waterville.

We spoke with the coalition’s Executive Director who says the best thing gun owners can do is to keep their firearms unloaded and in a locked safe.

He also says you should store the ammunition and gun separately.

If you don’t have a safe or lockbox, you could use a trigger lock.

“Part of what we do at the Maine Gun Safety Coalition is we give away free trigger locks to anyone who needs them,” said Geoff Bickford. “We’ve given away about 25,000 over the last few years. Anybody can contact us by emailing triggerlocks@MaineGunsafety.org and we’ll put one in the mail and give it to you the next day.”

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition is also working with lawmakers this legislative session to make some changes.

They would like to amend the child endangerment law to include the safe storage of firearms as a requirement.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s Thank You to teachers
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 6
Maine CDC reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
There was an evidence van on Pine Street.
Bangor Police execute search warrant at Pine Street home
Latest coronavirus numbers from Maine CDC for Thursday, January 7th
13 new COVID related deaths, according to Maine CDC

Latest News

The Community Connector has had to scale back operations due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Bangor reduces bus service amid shortage of drivers
Police lights background
Officials investigate crash in Corinna
The latest in breast health technology will help give area women early detection and accurate...
Northern Light Health Blue Hill offering 3-D mammography
‘MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid Response’ is a facilitative group for those with services to...
MDI citizens form pandemic aid group
King, Pingree say lawmakers should consider removing President Trump from office