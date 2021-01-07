Humane Society Waterville Area in need of dog beds

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Humane Society Waterville Area is in need of dog beds and other donations.

Executive Director Lisa Oakes says adoptions and fostering have been great, but they want the animals to be comfortable while at the shelter.

She says they are expecting to get 16 more dogs this weekend.

While the floors are heated and they have blankets, she says Karanda dog beds work the best as they are chew-proof and easy to clean.

“We are always in constant need for a lot of things at the shelter but right now we have a lot of chewing dogs so they chew through some of the beds and we like them to all have a comfy bed to sleep on at night, we’re constantly having dogs come up from the south so there’s always dogs around and there’s always new dogs,” Oakes said.

Oakes says they are always looking for foster families and donations.

You can still receive a 2021 calendar for a $20 donation.

The shelter’s Amazon wish list can be found here.

