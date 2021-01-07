Brighter & Breezy This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see variably cloudy this afternoon with the bulk of the sunshine to the west of Bangor and more clouds over areas to the east. Temperatures will climb to the upper 20s to mid-30s for highs this afternoon. With strong high pressure to our west and strong low pressure to our east, we will continue to have breezy conditions as well with a northwest wind today gusting to 25-30 MPH at times. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-teens to low 20s for most spots.

We’ll start our Friday with mostly sunny skies but will likely see some more clouds moving in during the late morning and afternoon as a weak disturbance moves in from the north. This disturbance will bring us a chance for some snow showers during the afternoon as well especially across northern areas. Temperatures on Friday will be in mid-20s to low to mid-30s from north to south across the state. Our weekend forecast looks okay with a mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy. Highs between 28°-37°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH. Lows between 16°-26°.

Friday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. A few afternoon snow showers possible mainly across the north. Highs between 27°-35°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

