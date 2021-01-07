Beth Wright Center to offer Zoom art classes

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center will be hosting a Zoom series of free art classes during the month of February. The series is called Expression in Art, and combines art and nature’s landscapes to demonstrate the connection and energy that exists between us, and the land that surrounds us.

Participants will learn to work with various art media, including watercolors, charcoal drawings, and the shaping of beach clay. They’ll also learn how to forage for art supplies in nature.

“The goal each week is just to have fun, and just explore the creative process, and not necessarily come up with a framable piece of art.,” said the center’s Program Coordinator Amy Kurman. “This gives folks a chance to connect with other people who are going through the cancer journey.”

Classes will be held on Zoom every Wednesday from 10:30 in the morning to noon, and space is limited.

To register, call the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center at 664-0339.

